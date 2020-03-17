Cindy Prado no para de encender Instagram con sus sensuales fotos

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Fish tacos and guacamole in the sand type of day 🦀 @poemaswim
Took these photos in my cute new @boohoo outfit BEFORE eating an entire pizza and pasta (maybe a few too many glasses of wine) in the sand 🥰😍 That’s what I call LIVING. ———————————————————————— Speaking of living, why don’t you live a little and use my code CINDYPRADO at boohoo for a lil discount 🤪 #itsfromboohoo #ad
Isolated in the sand 🌴🐚 Wearing @fashionnova fashionnovapartner 🌞
@fashionnova | Para bailar La Bamba Se necesita una poca de gracia 🎵 | fashionnovapartner