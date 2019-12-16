Ver esta publicación en Instagram
If you have a lame joke about balls you can tell it now 💁🏻♀
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
All my life since I grew up I work my ass off in gym to be in good shape. My main goal is to have booty, ofcourse. Because without gym I d had 0. Sometimes I struggle to loose weight. I always eat healthy, but it’s never enough. To start loosing weight I need to eat mostly vegetables and do cardio an hour everyday. Then comes a moment when I become leaner and happy with my body. Not for long. I continue loosing weight. I’m eating as much I can , 10 000 colories a day but I continue loosing kilos and all my muscles that I worked so hard for. My ass becomes flat. After 2-6 months being skinny as fuck I start to get weight. And again I can’t normally stop this process. I become fat and takes so much afford to become skinny again. That’s my life cycle. So exhausting. Nobody is perfect guys, especially not me. Even when I achieve my body goals. There will be people saying that I’m fat or disgustingly skinny.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
When I first got my driving license, my parents wanted to buy me Toyota, I said that it’s ok. But right before buying it I I couldn’t hold my emotions and started crying so loud that everyone in car center were staring at me shocked. My mum took my hand and brought me to bmw and bought me my first car. I was so happy, flexing in front of my teenage friends haha and thought that I’m the coolest girl. Since then I changed few cars, but bmw is forever my favorite What’s your favorite car guys? @bmw @bmwru
Ver esta publicación en Instagram