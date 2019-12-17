Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Sad times! One of my all time fav collections has come to an end! TEAM MOANA was one of my fav Campaigns because it was about the Moana Army community coming together as one and cheering one another on. Even though we do this every day the theme was so fun and so special! Designing Team Varsity Jackets was a first for me too and I LOVE THEM! @moana_bikini is having up to 55% off right now for the next 24 hours only. After the 24 hours the website will be pulled down to make way for some new and exciting things coming later this December! So just to be clear EVERYTHING on the @moana_bikini site is only available for the next 24 HOURS and then you’ll never see it again. Expect for on the Moana Babe wearing it! No discount codes required unless you want an EXTRA 10% then use code – TAKE10 😉
#WIN THIS SAMPLE BIKINI! Hey amazing ones! After the HUGE amount of positive feedback over this new @moana_bikini I’ve been testing out I decided I’d give x5 sets away! If you make any purchase in the next 24 hours on @moana_bikini ‘s website you might just happen to find this set in your order! Your limited, exclusive pieces will arrive with your order, if you’re lucky, that is 😝 YES this is a worldwide offer! We are always testing our new prints and designs in secret here at MOANA HQ and I’m more than happy to share the love! Ok Moana Army! Good lucky! And if you need any one on one assistance we are available on LIVE CHAT right now! #MOANABIKINI.COM
54kgs to 64kgs and never felt healthier! It’s crazy to think when I was thinner, leaner and lighter I would never want to post a raw video of my walking around in a bikini. I put so much pressure on myself because of social media to be thin, smooth skinned and be wearing the cutest clothes. But not only was that a fictional lifestyle, given that most influencer feeds are paid by brands and those photos are a TINY moment in their lives. It just wasn’t an attainable image or lifestyle for me. I broke away from what I saw as tends and just focused on being myself, being healthy and doing what wants me feel amazing. Since I stopped wondering what people think of me I’ve been a happier and a more confident girl, and I LOVE IT! It’s the BEST feeling ever! Seriously, I’m just so happy and grateful to have a life on this planet and the freedom to live it how I want to. Embrace yourselves guys. Mind and body!
LETS TALK VENEERS! I’ve shared my veneer process to you before but I always get a lot of questions if it was a painful experience etc. I’ve also noticed that no one really talks about? So here’s my feedback! I had Invisalign for 12 months first. All pain free and quick appointments! Once my teeth were ready for veneers I was TERRIFIED! Because my dentist is in Sydney I flew down early that morning trying not to vomit the whole flight and taxi ride to the surgery🤪 Because I don’t cope well with pain and I’ve never had any kind of invasive procedures before I chose to be put to sleep by an anaesthetist. Who was SO amazing, kind and caring by the way! I was out for around 6 hours before waking up, pain free with my first set of temporary teeth! I wore these temporary teeth for a few weeks before my final appointment for my REAL veneers! You wear these teeth so you can make sure you love the look, shape, feel, size, colour etc. For my final appointment I was less nervous. I knew I had nothing to worry about and that I was in the BEST hands possible! @drangelolazaris and his team and so fun, high energy, caring and patient. I didn’t get put to sleep for this appointment, I was brave 😉 My final appointment took a few hours and in this time my temporary teeth came off and my long time veneers were put on! BAM BAM BABY! I didn’t feel a thing! I was so numb I could have fallen asleep. Too bad the adrenaline in the numbing needles kept my heart racing haha. All and all I give my experience a 20 out of 10! If you guys want more goss and details I could definitely make a new YouTube vid for you! I have so many BTS videos of myself before and after the procedures that I’d be happy to share. Comment below and let me knoooow❤️