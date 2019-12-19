María Fagerström, la sensual piloto que es todo un éxito en Instagram

Here’s a little reminder I bet some of you needed to hear: Do something today that your future self will thank you for 👊🏼 ⠀ …and if you have no clue what that is, then here’s a short list of things you can do today: ⠀ 1️⃣ Invest in yourself. Tick off 3 things that you will do each day only for yourself. Mine are: Eat a nutritious meal. Do exercise. Spend time in nature. ⠀ 2️⃣ Get rid of the clutter in your life by getting those unfinished business finished. Don’t procrastinate and let the noise in the background slowly drain all your energy – just get it done and you’ll feel a lot better. ⠀ 3️⃣ Let others help you. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but strength. ⠀ Would love to hear any tips you guys have, let me know in the comments below, I’m reading ALL of them 🧡💬

Did you know that there’s just above 5% female pilots in the aviation industry today working as commercial pilots? That is 95% MEN. 👨🏼‍✈️ ⠀ ⠀ But to be honest, I don’t mind. I don’t feel I get treated differently than any of my colleagues, and that’s EXACTLY how it should be. However, every now and then I meet people at work that don’t see me as an equal to my male colleagues. 🙄 ⠀ ⠀ One of these rare encounters happened just the other day when I was outside doing the pre-flight inspection walking around the plane. While doing so I told the fueler how many tons of fuel the captain and myself had decided we wanted to uplift. Since there was some thunderstorms around we wanted another 2 ton, just to give us some extra time up there in case we needed it. Nothing unusual. ⛈⛽️ ⠀ ⠀ That’s when this guy, elderly man in his 60’s, refused to start the fueling as he thought I was asking for too much fuel for the relatively short trip and demanded to speak with “the real pilot” aka. the captain, for him to confirm the figures. 😑 ⠀ ⠀ His behavior took me completely by surprise, and I found myself in a situation where I needed to explain myself why we needed the extra fuel and assure him I was a “real pilot” too. 🤷🏼‍♀️ ⠀ ⠀ What would you say in this situation? 💬 ⠀ ⠀ This caption got a lot longer than I initially intended, but I wanted to share with you a bit of real insights into my aviation world. But let’s end on the positive note: the latest statistics shows a positive trend seeing more female pilots in the industry. Which is freaking awesome. 🙌🏼 ⠀ ⠀ What are your thoughts on this? 💭 ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #mariathepilot #crewcommunity #bossbabe #mrmrspilot #cockpitcomments #instaplane #goproaviation #instapilot #avgeek #boeing #femalepilot #instagramaviation #travelinspo #aviationdaily #instaaviation #instatravel #pilotgirls #femalepilots #pilotsviews #aviator #ladyboss #womenpower #hardworker #dreamers #b737 #pilotstories #womaninuniform #cockpitviews ♡

