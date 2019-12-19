Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Vacation is almost over 🥺 Tomorrow I’m leaving Thailand to fly home to Sweden for a week long Christmas celebrations together with my family 🧡 This vacation has been all about relaxing and taking care of oneself, and I’m leaving Thailand feeling energized and excited for this new year to come! Who’s ready for 2020?? 🙋🏼♀️🙌🏼🙋🏻♂️
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Here’s a little reminder I bet some of you needed to hear: Do something today that your future self will thank you for 👊🏼 ⠀ …and if you have no clue what that is, then here’s a short list of things you can do today: ⠀ 1️⃣ Invest in yourself. Tick off 3 things that you will do each day only for yourself. Mine are: Eat a nutritious meal. Do exercise. Spend time in nature. ⠀ 2️⃣ Get rid of the clutter in your life by getting those unfinished business finished. Don’t procrastinate and let the noise in the background slowly drain all your energy – just get it done and you’ll feel a lot better. ⠀ 3️⃣ Let others help you. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but strength. ⠀ Would love to hear any tips you guys have, let me know in the comments below, I’m reading ALL of them 🧡💬
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Do you want to know some ”fun” facts about being a pilot? 🤪 ⠀ 1️⃣ The busiest time of the year for a pilot is during the holidays. Summer vacation, Halloween, Christmas, New Years etc. Basically when EVERYONE wants to get home to their families (or escape from them) for the celebrations – that’s when we work the most ☝🏼 So good luck trying to get those days off from work 😅 ⠀ Solution: invent your own holidays and celebrate when nobody else is 🥳🔝 ⠀ 2️⃣ Here’s another fun fact: You can spot @viktorfors in my sunglasses 😂 The man behind 99% of all the pictures I post on here, YOU DA BEST ❤️
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Did you know that there’s just above 5% female pilots in the aviation industry today working as commercial pilots? That is 95% MEN. 👨🏼✈️ ⠀ ⠀ But to be honest, I don’t mind. I don’t feel I get treated differently than any of my colleagues, and that’s EXACTLY how it should be. However, every now and then I meet people at work that don’t see me as an equal to my male colleagues. 🙄 ⠀ ⠀ One of these rare encounters happened just the other day when I was outside doing the pre-flight inspection walking around the plane. While doing so I told the fueler how many tons of fuel the captain and myself had decided we wanted to uplift. Since there was some thunderstorms around we wanted another 2 ton, just to give us some extra time up there in case we needed it. Nothing unusual. ⛈⛽️ ⠀ ⠀ That’s when this guy, elderly man in his 60’s, refused to start the fueling as he thought I was asking for too much fuel for the relatively short trip and demanded to speak with “the real pilot” aka. the captain, for him to confirm the figures. 😑 ⠀ ⠀ His behavior took me completely by surprise, and I found myself in a situation where I needed to explain myself why we needed the extra fuel and assure him I was a “real pilot” too. 🤷🏼♀️ ⠀ ⠀ What would you say in this situation? 💬 ⠀ ⠀ This caption got a lot longer than I initially intended, but I wanted to share with you a bit of real insights into my aviation world. But let’s end on the positive note: the latest statistics shows a positive trend seeing more female pilots in the industry. Which is freaking awesome. 🙌🏼 ⠀ ⠀ What are your thoughts on this? 💭 ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #mariathepilot #crewcommunity #bossbabe #mrmrspilot #cockpitcomments #instaplane #goproaviation #instapilot #avgeek #boeing #femalepilot #instagramaviation #travelinspo #aviationdaily #instaaviation #instatravel #pilotgirls #femalepilots #pilotsviews #aviator #ladyboss #womenpower #hardworker #dreamers #b737 #pilotstories #womaninuniform #cockpitviews ♡
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It feels like this summer have really flown by (literally 😏). On the days I haven’t been busy working I’ve squeezed in as many trips as possible 🙇🏼♀️ ⠀ ⠀ To be completely honest I feel like it has been a bit too much traveling lately, and now all I want for the rest of the summer is to relax at home and enjoy our little house here in Alicante (that we just recently bought) 🤗🏡 ⠀ ⠀ Thanks to @lancaster_beauty Tan Maximizer my skin will stay tanned for longer so I don’t have to worry about loosing that golden glow ✨ #livewithlight #rivieraclub
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I wish I was the captain on this dreamy sailing boat, but I guess it’s not too bad being a passenger either 🙌 I’m with the @lancaster_beauty team here in Corsica exploring their beautiful sun care collection! ⠀ ⠀ Their Satin Dry Oil has been my favorite for this week! I like the way it gives your skin a bit of shimmer and an instant golden glow as soon as you put it on ✨ and at the same time protects your skin from the sun with spf 30 – so important!! 🧡 #livewithligh #rivieraclub ⠀ ⠀ | shot by @thewonderingdreamer 📸