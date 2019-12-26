Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Forget the #LionKing, I’m all about the Jungle (Book)🐆 Has anyone seen the new Lion King yet? And did you love it?!❤️🦁
Unfollow those people you don’t like💅 There, someone said it🤪 . . I feel like so many people are still following their toxic exes, dangerous frenemies, and other outer-circle acquaintances who generally don’t wish them well—just because they feel obligated. But, good news: you are NEVER obligated to expose yourself to anything that doesn’t bring you joy. It’s okay to let go. . . There’s this myth out there about being the bigger person and not unfollowing someone, but I’m saying that you can be the bigger person from a distance, without being forced to look at them everyday. I don’t know how making yourself look at something that brings you negativity on a daily basis makes you a bigger person. . . I always get rid of people from my feed if they brought negativity into my life, or left a bad taste in my mouth. I don’t think that makes me weak, and I don’t think that I need to apologize for it, either. What I think is: there’s no prize at the end of your life for being a martyr, or for making yourself suffer. . . Let those toxic people go, clear your headspace, and don’t feel even a little bit guilty about removing that excess negativity from your life. Happiness is a choice, and, like almost everything in life, is best accomplished *one choice at a time.* Don’t choose to keep people, places, or things in your life that make you unhappy. Then, you will be happy🙃❤️ . . #happiness #life #nobadvibes
