Kennedy Summers, la modelo alemana que te hará suspirar

Fuente: Instagram

Ellas En La Red
Por MGR 0

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Forget the #LionKing, I’m all about the Jungle (Book)🐆 Has anyone seen the new Lion King yet? And did you love it?!❤️🦁

Una publicación compartida por Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Unfollow those people you don’t like💅 There, someone said it🤪 . . I feel like so many people are still following their toxic exes, dangerous frenemies, and other outer-circle acquaintances who generally don’t wish them well—just because they feel obligated. But, good news: you are NEVER obligated to expose yourself to anything that doesn’t bring you joy. It’s okay to let go. . . There’s this myth out there about being the bigger person and not unfollowing someone, but I’m saying that you can be the bigger person from a distance, without being forced to look at them everyday. I don’t know how making yourself look at something that brings you negativity on a daily basis makes you a bigger person. . . I always get rid of people from my feed if they brought negativity into my life, or left a bad taste in my mouth. I don’t think that makes me weak, and I don’t think that I need to apologize for it, either. What I think is: there’s no prize at the end of your life for being a martyr, or for making yourself suffer. . . Let those toxic people go, clear your headspace, and don’t feel even a little bit guilty about removing that excess negativity from your life. Happiness is a choice, and, like almost everything in life, is best accomplished *one choice at a time.* Don’t choose to keep people, places, or things in your life that make you unhappy. Then, you will be happy🙃❤️ . . #happiness #life #nobadvibes

Una publicación compartida por

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

What up y’all I finally left the house😛

Una publicación compartida por Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) el


m.com/misskennedys/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank”> Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) el

Suscribir vía Telegram
También podría gustarte Más del autor

Deja una respuesta

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.