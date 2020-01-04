Daños tras ataque con misiles en la Zona Verde donde se ubica la embajada de EE.UU. en Bagdad

Fuente: Alberto News

InternacionalesPrincipales
Por BMBM 0

Dos explosiones se han producido este sábado en Bagdad (Irak), informa Reuters, citando a sus fuentes.

Según reportes, los estallidos, cuya causa aún se desconoce, se han registrado en la Zona Verde, donde se ubica la Embajada de EE.UU. El ataque bloqueó la carretera que lleva a la Embajada estadounidense, reporta Sky News Arabia.

Reuters reporta, citando a unas fuentes policiales, que un misil cayó en la zona.

Press TV informó de que un proyectil cayó en el área en cuestión y añadió que no hay víctimas. Sin embargo, según recoge The Jerusalem Post, tres personas habrían resultado heridas.

Loading...

Suscribir vía Telegram
También podría gustarte Más del autor

Deja una respuesta

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para mejorar su experiencia We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Aceptar Lee mas