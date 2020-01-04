Dos explosiones se han producido este sábado en Bagdad (Irak), informa Reuters, citando a sus fuentes.

Según reportes, los estallidos, cuya causa aún se desconoce, se han registrado en la Zona Verde, donde se ubica la Embajada de EE.UU. El ataque bloqueó la carretera que lleva a la Embajada estadounidense, reporta Sky News Arabia.

Reuters reporta, citando a unas fuentes policiales, que un misil cayó en la zona.

Press TV informó de que un proyectil cayó en el área en cuestión y añadió que no hay víctimas. Sin embargo, según recoge The Jerusalem Post, tres personas habrían resultado heridas.

#BREAKING Numerous U.S. helicopters in the air over Baghdad, Iraq. Sky News reporter: Rocket hits Baghdad’s Green Zone. Entrance to the U.S. Embassy closed. pic.twitter.com/vHVwADTjQW

Update: First pictures show the aftermath after rockets fell near Iraq’s heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad. Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in the area hosting both diplomats and troops, according to sources.https://t.co/dwFQ9PD6G5 pic.twitter.com/WlIFyfhbeo

— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 4, 2020