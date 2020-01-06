Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A rare photo of me wearing actual clothes💕🙈 Lashes: @glamnetic 💋
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy Halloween from @Lil.Creature & I 🦇✨ My very first photoshoot with my baby🥰 He’s so sweet & such a character😫 I’m so in love with him💕 He’s brought such a light into my life & has helped me start to heal after loosing MaryJane🖤 In no way is he a replacement for her; he’s just a brand new chapter in my life🐱 Anyway, I hope you all have an awesome & safe Halloween!🎃 I’m curious to know what you’re all going to be this year!👻 Let me know your what your costumes are going to be in the comments☠️ 📸 @koda.shots
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Everything is absolutely beautiful here in Bali🌴✨ The food is to die for🤤 Their is so much wildlife that I don’t even know what half of these creatures are😂🐆 But I’m not going to lie, I’m already pretty home sick and just want to be back home with my cats😻 Location: @villa_besar🌿
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
All these views; but at the end of the day all I see is you🌆💙 📸 @arieliceofficial
Ver esta publicación en Instagram