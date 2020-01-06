Ver esta publicación en Instagram
👽 Jupiter & Saturn will be visible in the sky tonight. Saturn just made its closest pass by earth so it’ll be pretty bright 💫🌙
Paradise can’t be paradise without a beautiful, peaceful mindset.
If you’re reading a book right now/ have one you love leave it below in the comments I’d love a good recommendation! And hey, if you’re not really a reader, next time you’re in the mood for some tv or are sitting around on the internet, how about try picking up a book and reading? This seems to be a dying skill/ art/ form of entertainment especially with younger people. Did you know that 21 million Americans can’t read at all, 45 million are marginally illiterate and one-fifth of high school graduates can’t read their diplomas? 60 percent of America’s prison inmates are illiterate and 85% of all juvenile offenders have reading problems. To top it off, when the State of Arizona projects how many prison beds it will need, it factors in the number of kids who read well in fourth grade. This may be partial correlation and not solely causation but clearly reading is FREE education, a FREE way to better yourself and your community. If you had a perfectly good FREE gym to use right near your house and there was at least one in every city, you’d probably go use it, right? To better yourself? Just some #thoughts this #sundaymorning #read #books #education #love #dedication #improvement #motivation #smart #learn #think #travel #california