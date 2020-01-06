Lisa Moreaux te encantara

Fuente: Instagram

Ellas En La Red
Por MGR 0

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Sandy Eggo

Una publicación compartida por L I S A M O R E A U X (@lisamoreaux) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

👽 Jupiter & Saturn will be visible in the sky tonight. Saturn just made its closest pass by earth so it’ll be pretty bright 💫🌙

Una publicación compartida por L I S A M O R E A U X (@lisamoreaux) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Paradise can’t be paradise without a beautiful, peaceful mindset.

Una publicación compartida por L I S A M O R E A U X (@lisamoreaux) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

If you’re reading a book right now/ have one you love leave it below in the comments I’d love a good recommendation! And hey, if you’re not really a reader, next time you’re in the mood for some tv or are sitting around on the internet, how about try picking up a book and reading? This seems to be a dying skill/ art/ form of entertainment especially with younger people. Did you know that 21 million Americans can’t read at all, 45 million are marginally illiterate and one-fifth of high school graduates can’t read their diplomas? 60 percent of America’s prison inmates are illiterate and 85% of all juvenile offenders have reading problems. To top it off, when the State of Arizona projects how many prison beds it will need, it factors in the number of kids who read well in fourth grade. This may be partial correlation and not solely causation but clearly reading is FREE education, a FREE way to better yourself and your community. If you had a perfectly good FREE gym to use right near your house and there was at least one in every city, you’d probably go use it, right? To better yourself? Just some #thoughts this #sundaymorning #read #books #education #love #dedication #improvement #motivation #smart #learn #think #travel #california

Una publicación compartida por L I S A M O R E A U X (@lisamoreaux) el

Suscribir vía Telegram
También podría gustarte Más del autor

Deja una respuesta

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para mejorar su experiencia We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Aceptar Lee mas