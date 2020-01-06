El secretario del Departamento de Estado de EEUU, Mike Pompeo, felicitó a Juan Guaidó tras su legítima reelección como presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN) y, por ende, como presidente encargado de Venezuela.

Congratulations to @JGuaido on his re-election to the @AsambleaVE! Arrests, bribes and blocking access to its building were unable to derail #Venezuela’s National Assembly. Only a transitional government organizing free and fair presidential elections can end the crisis.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 6, 2020