El Ken humano ahora es una mujer transgénero y así luce actualmente (Fotos)

Fuente: La Sopa

Entretenimiento
Por MGR 0

Luego de hacerse famoso por someterse a varias operaciones que lo convirtieron en el Ken humano, el brasileño-británico Roddy Alves ha revelado que lleva tres meses viviendo como una mujer.

Alves contó este martes en entrevista con el programa This Morning que tiene “disforia de identidad de género”.

En el programa, el famoso reconoció que se automedicó con hormonas y que no acudió a un psicólogo para recibir la ayuda correspondiente.

“Realicé esas cirugías plásticas porque realmente quería ser mujer… Tengo disforia de identidad de género. Lo he estado tratando”, contó.

Asimismo, asumió que el hecho de automedicarse no estuvo bien. “Entonces, cualquier persona en su hogar que haya sufrido un trastorno disfórico de género que no se automedique, que vaya primero a ver a un médico”, sugirió.

Pese a que reside en Inglaterra, el famoso reveló que no se hizo el tratamiento en su país.

Loading...

Sobre su identidad, fue enfática y dijo: “No tengo la menor duda de ser mujer. Todavía tengo más cirugías plásticas que hacer, me agrandarán los senos, la cirugía de voz, así que tengo una voz más femenina y en un año tendré mi cirugía de reasignación de género”.

A continuación les mostramos algunas de las fotos que ha compartido el Ken humano en su cuenta en Instagram:

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Listing to some inspirational tunes to get ideas for a new pop song 😜 #pop #beauty #girl #pretty

Una publicación compartida por Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) el

