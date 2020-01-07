Luego de hacerse famoso por someterse a varias operaciones que lo convirtieron en el Ken humano, el brasileño-británico Roddy Alves ha revelado que lleva tres meses viviendo como una mujer.
Alves contó este martes en entrevista con el programa This Morning que tiene “disforia de identidad de género”.
En el programa, el famoso reconoció que se automedicó con hormonas y que no acudió a un psicólogo para recibir la ayuda correspondiente.
“Realicé esas cirugías plásticas porque realmente quería ser mujer… Tengo disforia de identidad de género. Lo he estado tratando”, contó.
Asimismo, asumió que el hecho de automedicarse no estuvo bien. “Entonces, cualquier persona en su hogar que haya sufrido un trastorno disfórico de género que no se automedique, que vaya primero a ver a un médico”, sugirió.
Pese a que reside en Inglaterra, el famoso reveló que no se hizo el tratamiento en su país.
Sobre su identidad, fue enfática y dijo: “No tengo la menor duda de ser mujer. Todavía tengo más cirugías plásticas que hacer, me agrandarán los senos, la cirugía de voz, así que tengo una voz más femenina y en un año tendré mi cirugía de reasignación de género”.
A continuación les mostramos algunas de las fotos que ha compartido el Ken humano en su cuenta en Instagram:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
New year, new life, new me ! It feels amazing to be able to be my self from now on stripping off the kendoll label and happy ! Thank you everyone for the support and love ! #itv #itvthismorning #beauty #barbie #fashion #lifestyle #moda #beleza #morningshow #blonde #hairextensions by @perez_hair @perezhairextensions 👩🏼
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
What happens when we say something out loud? Does it become more real? Is it any less really when we keep it to ourselves? Image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @prettylittlething 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes. #beauty #glam #blonde #barbie #rodrigoalves #transgender #transgenderwoman #pretty #fierce #fashion #lifestyle
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I followed the trail out of the room, invigorated by the possibility of reinventing my own body. The meaning was mine, as long as I was with those who had the vision and vocabulary to understand my creation. Image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @prettylittlething 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes. #beauty #glam #blonde #barbie #rodrigoalves #transgender #transgenderwoman #pretty #fierce #fashion #lifestyle
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Today the 5th of January 2020 I was Born again ! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me through this transition process. Imagine credits to @_adamgerrard_ photographer copy right to @dailymirror image edited by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul our fit from @prettylittlething. #beauty #blonde #pretty #editorial #girl
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Listing to some inspirational tunes to get ideas for a new pop song 😜 #pop #beauty #girl #pretty