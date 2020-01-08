Enrique y Meghan darán un “paso atrás” como miembros de la realeza británica

Fuente: EFE

Entretenimiento
Por MGR 0

Los duques de Sussex, Enrique y Meghan, anunciaron este miércoles que tienen intención de dar “un paso atrás” en sus funciones como miembros de la familia real británica y “trabajar para ser financieramente independientes”.

En un comunicado, ambos informaron de que han decidido “comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol” dentro de la monarquía, al tiempo que subrayan su “completo apoyo a Su Majestad la Reina”, Isabel II.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Una publicación compartida por The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

Suscribir vía Telegram
También podría gustarte Más del autor

Deja una respuesta

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para mejorar su experiencia We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Aceptar Lee mas

#IMPORTANTE Informamos a nuestros apreciados lectores que nuestro portal estará en actualización este sábado #11Ene