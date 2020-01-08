¡Orgullo venezolano! La maga Dania Díaz es semifinalista de America Got Talent: The Champions
Fuente: La Sopa
La maga venezolana Dania Díaz, de 31 años, sigue poniendo en alto la bandera del país. Ahora por el cupo que consiguió para la semifinal del concurso America Got Talent: The Champions.
La artista ya había sorprendido en 2018 en España Got Talent, en donde logró participar en la final. Sin embargo, ahora el sueño es otro, pues espera alzarse con el triunfo en la competencia de talento más importante de Estados Unidos.
Este martes, en su cuenta en Instagram, la ilusionista compartió la presentación que la hizo conseguir su boleto a esta fase del show.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Never though I would be able to perform in the biggest stage of the world♥️ #stillshaking
Posteriormente, Dania Díaz subió emocionada una publicación en donde anunció que es una de las semifinalistas de America Got Talent: The Champions.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I cannot believe this is happening! I’m a semifinalist in @agt the Champions . Is such a pleasure to share this moment with this amazing artists, you guys are extremely talented and fill the room with amazing energy! It’s difficult to describe it with words😍 . See you all in the semi!!♥️♥️♥️ . . #Repost @americagottalent_fans • • • • • • RESULTS: WEEK 1 OF AGT CHAMPIONS SEASON 2 ✨❤️ The golden buzzer was hit by @heidiklum to @angelinajordana. Angelina is going straight to the Final 🏆.The Superfans votes were @duotranscend and @daniadiaz1 and the Judge Choice was @accordionhans! This three acts are going to fight for a place in the Final in the Semifinals
¡No puedo creer que esto esté pasando!”, escribió en la publicación.