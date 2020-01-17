Ver esta publicación en Instagram
wet or dry? Spell your choice out letter by letter uninterrupted to win a gift (first few) 🥰😎 New pics & vids link in my stories & bio
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I love you… pls respond Which one is your favorite swipe image? BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE BIO LINK -I’m making the videos longer and better then ever 😈😈 -PLEASE READ- IG keeps hiding posts and may start removing people from my follow list if they believe you aren’t interested in my content! They may also remove you from my list if they think you are an UNINTERESTED follower (someone who hasn’t liked, commented and engaged in a meaningful length of time). PLEASE ❤️ THIS POST and leave a comment saying you are “FAM” or “2LEGIT”, I know this is a big ask but I would SUPER appreciate it (and you’ll get to see MOAR of my posts‼️). Make sure you’re following me! Then go to the upper right hand corner of this post where you see the 3 dots, tap on them and either TURN ON post notifications (or if they are already on, toggle them off then on again!). Periodically check my stories as I post them ALL DAY EVERYDAY!! Again CHECK OUT MY HOTLINK in the bio above @amouranth TO SEE ALL MY SETS & VIDS 🤍🤍 the good stuff If you read this far reply where you first found me 😘 . #Amouranth #swipe