Sismo de 5,3 sacude a Costa Rica este #21Ene

Fuente: 800 Noticias

Por MGR 0

El Servicio Geológico de EEUU registró un sismo de magnitud 5,3 frente en el espacio marítimo de Costa Rica, a una profundidad de 11,4 kilómetros.

El movimiento telúrico fue localizado a 47 kilómetros al oeste de Ciudad Cortés.

Hasta los momentos no han reportado víctimas ni daños materiales.

 

