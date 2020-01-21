El Servicio Geológico de EEUU registró un sismo de magnitud 5,3 frente en el espacio marítimo de Costa Rica, a una profundidad de 11,4 kilómetros.
El movimiento telúrico fue localizado a 47 kilómetros al oeste de Ciudad Cortés.
Hasta los momentos no han reportado víctimas ni daños materiales.
#Sismo 5.3 earthquake, 47km W of Ciudad Cortes, Costa Rica. 2020-01-21 03:33:56 at epicenter (16m ago, depth 11km). https://t.co/SpxyIlgVNJ vía: #NewEarthquake
— Earthquake and Climate Report 🇻🇪 (@SismosVenezuela) January 21, 2020
37 min.ago #earthquake 5.3 has hit Bahía Ballena (Osa), Costa Rica, 11.4km, 09:33 GMT (USGS) https://t.co/3dGz2hrilB pic.twitter.com/kEVNjjl3q1
— amos (@ANikhwai) January 21, 2020
⚠️#CostaRica🇨🇷: Un sismo moderado de magnitud Mww=5.3, se registró a 47 KM al W de #CiudadCortés, provincia de #Puntarenas. Profundidad: 11,4 KM.
More info: https://t.co/a6bidUhPut
¿Sintió el sismo?, ¡cuéntanos!.#EQVT,#quake,#earthquake,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto. pic.twitter.com/CEcpPOal3j
— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) January 21, 2020