Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Are you feeling festive? I sure am! 🎄 📷 @amyspanosphotography ♥️
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
New image by @adwsphotos! ✨ I’ve hardly been shooting recently for a number of reasons but I’ve realised it was mainly down to not feeling great about myself, my body, my appearance etc. I’d lost a lot of confidence and my anxiety has been really bad, which I’m working on. BUT I’ve decided I need to stop hating on myself and being so self critical and I wanna get back into shooting more this year! I’ve got a bit of a backlog of messages regarding shoots etc.. (sorry!) will get on that asap! Anyway I hope everyone is having a great week! ♥️
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Feeling a little happier today and I’m actually having a night out for once! 💃🏻🕺🏻 Image by @tajshootsraw
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
New image by @salade_noire 🦋 See more of my content that I can’t post here on my twitter! Link my bio/highlights
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Probs not the best outfit for winter ❄️ Full NSFW set available on my Only Fans, link in my bio! 🌻
Ver esta publicación en Instagram