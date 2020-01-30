La infartante Brittany Testa

My body is my temple. So I treat it so. Am I perfect? Nope. No one in this world is. This planet has become a toxic place making it extremely difficult to treat our bodies the way they deserve. BUTTTTTTT we still have the power to make better daily choices. . So today I challenge you to feed you mind, body, and soul with nourishment. If it doesn’t come from the ground grown with love take a pass on it today. Your body will thank you. . . . 📸 x @dydascophotos . . . #moment #skin #water #seethrough #photography #blacknwhite #color #blog #vegan #vegano #plantbased #plantbaseddiet #plant #love #life #live #body #mindfulness #grateful #smoking #hot #hottie

How many of y’all have a million things going on in your life all day everyday? 🙋🏻‍♀️ We are all busy as heck and it never feels like there is enough time. Which is why self care is SOOO important. Every SINGLE DAY we have to cater to our mind, body, and spirit. . . For me I have 16oz of celery juice every morning on an empty stomach. This is me taking care of my body and mind and for my spirit I get outside. Doesn’t matter how but I enjoy Mother Earth. . . Now some days are not easy, but when I find myself in those moments of I don’t have time or I just don’t want to I reflect. I look at how far I’ve come and how much caring for myself provides for me and everyone around me. I find this helps me to center myself and remind myself of what is truly important. Almost everything else can wait. . . What I’m trying to say is choose yourself. Give yourself love. Remind yourself you matter. The same way you would care for a best friend or a lover you have to care for yourself. Sending you all daily love! ❤️🌟 #boudoir #vegan #model #selfcare #love #live #life #hot #hottie #blog #insta #instagram #instafashion #instafit #instadaily #instapic #instalove #brunette #girl #woman #marine #black #hope #fit #fitness #health

