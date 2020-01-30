Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
2019 was definitely a year I will never forget! What a VIBE!!🙏🏽✨ • Looking back on the year and I feel so incredibly grateful! Never in a million years did I think I would be where I am today 🙏🏽💫 • I’m so excited to make new plans & new memories in 2020! It’s not the destination it’s the journey enjoy each day of your life adventure 🙌🏽 • Thank you to everyone for all the love this past year I appreciate you all! ❤️ Let’s make this new year as good as the last one! • This is your year to sparkle ✨ 📸- @toby.harrison • #happynewyear • @wbff_aust @wbff_official @ari_empire @pauline_wbffaustralia @paul_dillett @allisondillett @clique_styling
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
If your looking for that one person who will change your life…take a look in the mirror 💫 • Who is excited for 2020?! 🙋🏽♀️ this year has been pretty epic 🙏🏽🙌🏽 cant wait to see what next year has to offer ❤️ • 📸 – @ajkphotography1 Styling – @clique_styling HMU – @shebysharry • @wbff_aust @wbff_official @wbffnewzealand @paul_dillett @allisondillett
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Looking into my future like…..what’s next 🤷🏽♀️💭✨ — 📸 – @nelsonazevedophoto
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Seeing results is what drives me! ✨ Swipe 👉🏽 ——————————————————— 15 days until i jump on stage and compete with @wbff_aust for the first time! 🙋🏽♀️ Totally excited/nervous of course 🙈 but I can’t wait! ——————————————————— #wbff #wbffaustralia #wbff2019 #wbffbikini #wbffofficial #wbffgc19