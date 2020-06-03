Critican a Emma Watson por publicación sobre el “Blackout Tuesday”

Diversas celebridades e importantes industrias del entretenimiento han decidido condenar el racismo y solidarizarse por el asesinato de George Floyd. En este oportunidad fue el turno de la famosa actriz, Emma Watson, quien se unió al “Blackout Tuesday” y terminó siendo duramente criticada por algunos internautas.
La actriz reconocida por Harry Potter subió una imagen totalmente negra, como lo impone la campaña, pero se observa en ella unos pequeños bordes blancos que la hacía diferente al resto de la fotografías para “Blackout Tuesday”.
La artista ya había publicado fotografías con marcos en sus últimas imágenes, pero esto no evitó que muchas personas la atacaran en redes.
El Blackout Tuesday consistió en un apagón simbólico coordinado en plataformas como Instagram cuyo objetivo era que los internautas compartieran tan solo fotografías completamente negras.
Los fans de Watson no tardaron en defenderla y recalcaron que aparte de usar estos marcos en casi todas sus fotografías, la artista ha tenido una labor impecable haciendo aportaciones en el terreno del activismo y labores humanitarias.
Tras la polémica y sin responder a ella, la actriz publicó una vez el Blackout Tuesday se terminó en Reino Unido la madrugada del miércoles, un significativo poema del Dr Fahamu Pecou perteneciente a la serie ‘Black Matter Lives’. Acompañó los versos de una potente imagen del mismo artista llamada ‘Mentiras blancas, Sutilezas, Microagresiones y otros Peligros de Asfixia’.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I was holding off posting until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK. The Artwork of my brilliant dear friend @fahamupecou “White Lies, Subtleties, Micro-Aggressions, and Other Choking Hazards” B R O K E N O P E N (poem + text from the series BLACK MATTER LIVES) by Dr Fahamu Pecou broken broke and hoping broke in, hoping broke. end. hoping… bro! kin hopin’! broken… hopin. broken. open. broken open! (Break) “We can not be broken. We do not break. For too long we’ve been afraid that their violence would end us. But we are still here. Some they took, but they’ve all come back. They never truly left. We never truly leave. Like the police and other systems they’ve weaponized against us, the names of those they tried to silence go off in their ears like nuclear bombs. Names that swell in their throats and linger until they can no longer breathe. So let us haunt their dreams and their waking moments alike. Say their names: Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Let them see us. Let them hear us. No friends, we have nothing to fear. An army of Egungun warriors walk amongst us. They have tried, and for centuries they have failed to violate us… to silence us. This is not breaking. This is opening. The cracks are windows. The holes are doors. Shine your light through.” – Dr. Fahamu Pecou Say their names #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd
800 Noticias