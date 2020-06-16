A Sharon Stone le cayó un rayo mientras planchaba

La conocida actriz estadounidense Sharon Stone sorprendió a más de una cuando reveló que la descarga eléctrica de un rayo casi la mata cuando estaba en su casa.
Todo habría sucedido mientras llenaba de agua el depósito de agua de su plancha a vapor en la cocina de su casa.
Mientras Sharon Stone sujetaba el grifo el rayo cayó en el pozo de agua de su casa por lo que inmediatamente la descarga eléctrica la lanzó hacia un lado.
“La descarga fue tal, que me levantó del suelo y me lanzó al otro lado de la cocina, y me golpeé contra la nevera. Me quedé inconsciente”, dijo en una entrevista al podcast Films to Be Buried With.
Contó que fue su madre la que logró reanimarla mientras yacía inconsciente en el suelo de su cocina tras el impacto.
Sharon Stone tuvo que someterse a varios electrocardiogramas y revisiones posteriormente para descartar algún daño interno de su cuerpo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper Repost from @andersoncooper • I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
A las personas a las que les cae un rayo sufren un paro cardiaco o respiratorio que puede ocasionar su muerte.
No es primera vez que Sharon Stone se ve de cerca con la muerte, en 2001 sufrió un derrame cerebral que pocos pronósticos de recuperación, sin embargo salió airosa.
Sobre el episodio con el rayo no precisó cuando ocurrió.”Fue una locura”, dijo sobre la aterradora experiencia.
La Sopa