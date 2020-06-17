Jane Fonda es el rostro de la nueva campaña de Gucci

La moda está viviendo una evolución positiva ayudando a crear un mundo más sostenible y respetuoso con el medio ambiente. El cuidado del planeta es primordial y el mundo textil quiere formar parte de ello.
Este camino, que apenas ha empezado a recorrerse, tiene como principal guía a Gucci con su nueva campaña, Off The Grid, para la que ha contado con uno de los rostros más reivindicativos de la actualidad: Jane Fonda.
Academy Award-winning actress, producer, author, activist and founder of #FireDrillFriday @JaneFonda appears in #GucciOffTheGrid campaign, the new collection by @alessandro_michele designed for those mindful of their environmental impact. #JaneFonda says the climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. “Demand that your government officials invest in clean energy infrastructure. Global economists agree that it's the top investment we can make, both in terms of climate benefits and having the highest stimulus effect during the time of pandemic when so many jobs need to be created.” The campaign is shot by photographer and director #HarmonyKorine with creative direction by #AlessandroMichele and art direction by @christophersimmonds. See the collection through link in bio and discover @gucciequilibrium, the House’s commitments and actions to reduce its environmental footprint and protect nature, while supporting people’s rights and championing inclusivity and respect, so that everyone in the global #GucciCommunity is free to express their authentic, diverse selves.
La actriz es habitual en las protestas callejeras y mediante redes sociales para dar visibilidad a los problemas que conlleva la crisis climática. Su principal objetivo con esta colaboración es mostrar que se puede beneficiar al medio ambiente si queremos.
La firma italiana de la mano de su director creativo, Alessandro Michele, ha lanzado la primera colección de Circular Lines, un proyecto creado con el fin de apoyar la visión de producción circular de Gucci.
El impacto medioambiental se verá reducido gracias a la aportación de Gucci Off The Grid con materiales reciclados, orgánicos, biobasados y provenientes de fuentes sostenibles, incluyendo ECONYL®, un nailon regenerado fabricado a partir de retales de nailon y residuos pre y posconsumo.
