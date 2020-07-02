EE.UU. revoca autorización de liquidación de transacciones a tanqueros que han cargado crudo venezolano

Por BMBM
El Departamento del Tesoro de Estados Unidos anunció este jueves que revocó sanciones a 8 compañías y tanqueros que se vieron involucrados con el gobierno de Maduro en comercio con crudo de Venezuela.

La Oficina de Control de Activos Extranjeros (OFAC) había incluido el pasado 18 de junio a una lista de personas y entidades sancionadas por sus vinculaciones con el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, acusado por la administración del presidente Donald Trump de formar una empresa criminal transnacional relacionada con el narcoterrorismo, y responsable de la violación de los derechos humanos de los cientos de venezolanos.

En el comunicado de la OFAC se informa que el gobierno se revoca la Licencia General 37 que autorizaba la liquidación de transacciones que involucran a Delos  Voyager Shipping Ltd, Romina Maritime Co Inc y ciertos buques».

The following deletions have been made to OFAC’s SDN List:

SEAHERO Crude Oil Tanker Bahamas flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9315642 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: ADAMANT MARITIME LTD).

ADAMANT MARITIME LTD, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, MH 96960, Marshall Islands; Identification Number IMO 5869890 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].

SANIBEL SHIPTRADE LTD, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, MH 96960, Marshall Islands; Identification Number IMO 4124196 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].

VOYAGER I Crude Oil Tanker Marshall Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9233789 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: SANIBEL SHIPTRADE LTD).

DELOS VOYAGER SHIPPING LTD, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Islands; Identification Number IMO 6019130 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].

ROMINA MARITIME CO INC, 5th Floor, 99, Akti Miaouli, 185 38, Piraeus, Greece; Identification Number IMO 5967632 [VENEZUELA-EO13850].

DELOS VOYAGER Crude Oil Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9273052 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: DELOS VOYAGER SHIPPING LTD).

EUROFORCE Crude Oil Tanker Liberia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9251585 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: ROMINA MARITIME CO INC).​​

