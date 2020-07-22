Divina CJ SPARXX, el cuerpo ideal con la actitud más sexy

CJ SPARXX es una bellísima modelo con el cuerpo perfecto y una seguridad increíble. Sabe lo que tiene y lo muestra como nadie.
WHO HERE LOVES TO EAT?! 😂I know the sexiest thing a guy can do is FEED ME! So i’m doing a GIVEAWAY from @tokyoseven_official 🍣 • • • Contest Rules: 1- Tag 3 Friends who love sushi 🍣 2- follow (me) & @tokyoseven_official • Win $100 food credit 🍱 Contest Duration: 24 Hours
I take my hula hoop everywhere with me now and i make everyone try it. You’ve been warned! 😂 Also saw a random girl filming cliff side on Mullholland with a hula hoop and it made me smile so big. I yelled out to her that i had one too that i loved and she smiled big back at me. Today was a good day. 👙@toxicbeachhouse