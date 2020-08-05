Amy Caballero y sus buenas vibras

Ellas En La Red
Por ANSM
0

Fuente: Instagram

Un macizo cuerpo fitness, rostro angelical y atrevimiento delante de la cámara ¿Qué más puedes pedir de Amy Caballero?

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Everybody thinks I’m Gucci, But I’m really Fendi ✨

Una publicación compartida por Amy Caballero ❥ (@amygoodvibe) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Minding your business keeps you busy all the time ✈️ 🤍 #Blessed

Una publicación compartida por Amy Caballero ❥ (@amygoodvibe) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity. – I have exciting news for you guys ! I just dropped my 8 week transformation program! 🥳 gyms have finally opened up and I had to create a guide to get you all back on track ! Fat to Firm 🔥 Let’s turn it up a notch 💪🏼 Link on my bio. – Do not wait; the time will never be “ Just right “. Start where you stand, and work with what you have in front of you. You can accomplish anything you set your mind to, you have the tools everywhere you just need to make the choice to make it a commitment. Nothing feels better than feeling the best in your body. Not having to worry about feeling insecure, not having that horrible feeling inside mentally because we are our worst critics… trust me I know. Love your body in the now and fall in love with the journey towards whatever goal you want to reach, anything you work towards is possible. Just make the choice babes. 🤍

Una publicación compartida por Amy Caballero ❥ (@amygoodvibe) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Focused more than ever 💛✨

Una publicación compartida por Amy Caballero ❥ (@amygoodvibe) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Happy Saturday InstaFam ! – I wanted to share some words with you guys today. No matter what you are going through… You need to remember that you have the power to control the outcome. Some of us may overthink and put ourselves in a black hole without even realizing 🕳 You don’t want that 9-5 job? Than put all your energy into yourself, invest in yourself and chase your dreams ! You got out of a horrible relationship? Take those emotions that broke you down and use it as fuel to build you back up 10x stronger! Feeling down? Unmotivated ? Surround yourself with people that want nothing but the best for you, that will uplift you and snap that sense into you. But MOST important find that drive within yourself, we are all going through things. Life is crazy always throwing the biggest curveballs (especially during this crisis Coronavirus) This has shifted the entire Universe. Turn it into a blessing and use your time wisely. Don’t dwell on what could’ve been. Stop making excuses and start making decisions. Successful people never worry about what others are doing. Do what you need to do for YOUR happiness. Sip your tea and mind your business ✨🦋

Una publicación compartida por Amy Caballero ❥ (@amygoodvibe) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Don’t make me make you fall in love

Una publicación compartida por Amy Caballero ❥ (@amygoodvibe) el

