Amy Caballero y sus buenas vibras

Fuente: Instagram
Un macizo cuerpo fitness, rostro angelical y atrevimiento delante de la cámara ¿Qué más puedes pedir de Amy Caballero?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity. – I have exciting news for you guys ! I just dropped my 8 week transformation program! 🥳 gyms have finally opened up and I had to create a guide to get you all back on track ! Fat to Firm 🔥 Let’s turn it up a notch 💪🏼 Link on my bio. – Do not wait; the time will never be “ Just right “. Start where you stand, and work with what you have in front of you. You can accomplish anything you set your mind to, you have the tools everywhere you just need to make the choice to make it a commitment. Nothing feels better than feeling the best in your body. Not having to worry about feeling insecure, not having that horrible feeling inside mentally because we are our worst critics… trust me I know. Love your body in the now and fall in love with the journey towards whatever goal you want to reach, anything you work towards is possible. Just make the choice babes. 🤍
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Attitude is e v e r y t h i n g – Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right. It’s all up to Y O U. – Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway..challenging yourself everyday is one of the most exciting ways to live. Keep going & Push yourself ✨ Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going. Be proud of every step you take toward reaching that goal.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy Saturday InstaFam ! – I wanted to share some words with you guys today. No matter what you are going through… You need to remember that you have the power to control the outcome. Some of us may overthink and put ourselves in a black hole without even realizing 🕳 You don’t want that 9-5 job? Than put all your energy into yourself, invest in yourself and chase your dreams ! You got out of a horrible relationship? Take those emotions that broke you down and use it as fuel to build you back up 10x stronger! Feeling down? Unmotivated ? Surround yourself with people that want nothing but the best for you, that will uplift you and snap that sense into you. But MOST important find that drive within yourself, we are all going through things. Life is crazy always throwing the biggest curveballs (especially during this crisis Coronavirus) This has shifted the entire Universe. Turn it into a blessing and use your time wisely. Don’t dwell on what could’ve been. Stop making excuses and start making decisions. Successful people never worry about what others are doing. Do what you need to do for YOUR happiness. Sip your tea and mind your business ✨🦋