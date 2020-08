Stefany Flores, la modelo venezolana atacada en Trinidad y Tobago

South Haven – A Destination Of Experiences

More than retail real estate, South Haven is a company of experiences & gathering places, where a community come together to share the joy of discovery through shopping, dining, fitness and entertainment. With over 30 businesses you can find exactly what you’re looking for every single time you visit us. From grocery shopping at Anand Low Price Supermarket to dining and liming at Tantra Pub & Lounge or to keeping active at Debe Health & Fitness Gym we have it all right here in this one-stop shopping haven!We’re investing in the future to change the way people live & play with coming soon: Star Haven VIP Cinema, Planet Care Pharmacy, Playdium Arcade and so much more. For rental/lease enquires at South Haven contact: (868) 346-9070 or [email protected]

Posted by South Haven Shopping Centre on Monday, October 28, 2019