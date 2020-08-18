Genesis Lopez es una hermosa venezolana con un increíble cuerpo y belleza

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy hump day 💖 How’s everyone’s week going?! 😊
Una publicación compartida por Genesis Lopez (@genesislopezofficial) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
One with the 𝒥𝓊𝓃𝑔𝓁𝑒 🌴🍃 Happy Sunday everyone! How’s your weekend going? 🥰
Una publicación compartida por Genesis Lopez (@genesislopezofficial) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
ℤ𝕖𝕟 𝕠𝕦𝕥 ☀️ Happy Monday 🥰 I’m happiest when I’m tanning, chillin’ by the beach and listening to some fire reggae tunes. I need to buy a house on the beach somewhere 😩😝 How was everyone’s weekend? 💖
Una publicación compartida por Genesis Lopez (@genesislopezofficial) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
𝑀𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑜𝓌 ✨ Happy Monday 👏 I hope everyone’s week starts amazing and productive! 💖
Una publicación compartida por Genesis Lopez (@genesislopezofficial) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy Saturday 💕 I haven’t taken any new pictures because I’ve been so busy! How’s everyone’s weekend going? 😊
Una publicación compartida por Genesis Lopez (@genesislopezofficial) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
𝒜𝓁𝓁 𝒹𝑜𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝓊𝓅 👑✨ … to stay indoors 😂 How’s everyone holding up? 🥰
Una publicación compartida por Genesis Lopez (@genesislopezofficial) el
Publicación anterior
Siguiente post
Recupera tu contraseña.
Una contraseña le será enviada por correo electrónico a usted.