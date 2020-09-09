‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ llegará a su final en E!

Entretenimiento
Por ANSM
No podrás seguir viendo a las Kardashian en televisión por mucho más tiempo. Según una declaración publicada en la cuenta de Instagram de Kim Kardashian, el programa «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» llega a su fin después de 14 años.

«Es con gran pesar que hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’», escribió Kardashian en Instagram.

To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

Y agregó: «Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en moldear nuestras carreras y que cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre».

Un portavoz de E! confirmó la noticia, al señalar en un comunicado enviado a CNN: «Si bien ha sido un privilegio absoluto y los extrañaremos de todo corazón, respetamos la decisión de la familia de vivir sus vidas sin nuestras cámaras».

Una nueva temporada del programa se estrenará el 17 de septiembre y su última temporada se emitirá en 2021.

