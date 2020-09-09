‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ llegará a su final en E!

No podrás seguir viendo a las Kardashian en televisión por mucho más tiempo. Según una declaración publicada en la cuenta de Instagram de Kim Kardashian, el programa «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» llega a su fin después de 14 años.

«Es con gran pesar que hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’», escribió Kardashian en Instagram.

Y agregó: «Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en moldear nuestras carreras y que cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre».

Un portavoz de E! confirmó la noticia, al señalar en un comunicado enviado a CNN: «Si bien ha sido un privilegio absoluto y los extrañaremos de todo corazón, respetamos la decisión de la familia de vivir sus vidas sin nuestras cámaras».

Una nueva temporada del programa se estrenará el 17 de septiembre y su última temporada se emitirá en 2021.

800Noticias