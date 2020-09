El buque iraní sin nombre que llegó a Anzoátegui transporta gas

Iranian VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of gas condensate suddenly pops up at the José Terminal, Venezuela. Most likely sailed all the way around southern Africa given her transponder was switched off. Name & IMO number has been painted over. Goes by new name: HONEY pic.twitter.com/ELbZYrObCM

— TankerTrackers.com, Inc.⚓️🛢 (@TankerTrackers) September 13, 2020