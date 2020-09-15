Ella es Iskra Lawrence, una mujer realmente seductora

Te presentamos a la modelo y activista femenina Iskra Lawrence, una joven inglesa de gran belleza que disfruta su cuerpo y muestra que para ser una mujer, segura y hermosa no se necesita cumplir con ningún requisito más que sentirse así.

Iskra posee un cuerpo curvilíneo que no se acerca en nada a las típicas siluetas de las delgadas modelos de las pasarelas de alta costura; pero no por eso deja de deleitar con su escultural figura ¡Sin duda una mujer tan hermosa como seductora!

Golden hour✨🌙

🍋🍎🍊 Cherishing the journey, here’s lil throwbacks to when baby P was the size of a lemon, apple then orange. Everyone’s story is unique and many are filled with pain and hurt, and I know it’s mostly the high light reels shared online and it’s often too personal or often shrouded in shame to speak about infertility but I’m so grateful for so many of you who share in the comments and I’ll be letting you know as soon as I’ve sorted the legalities of the giveaway to support one of you on your journey. I love you all and grateful for all the support in this special Insta fam❤️ . . http://liketk.it/2HXrd #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKholidaystyle #LTKholidaygiftguide #LTKbump Screenshot this pic to get shoppable product details with the LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app #pregnancy #preggo #pregnant #pregnancyphoto #pregnancydiary #longhorns #hookem

I grew up, I’m sure like many of you, not in a big city but a small town. Watching shows and reading magazines about my dream career – modelling. That may not have been your dream but I think you can agree when you don’t have contacts, money, or live anywhere near the big cities where many opportunities are it feels impossible. I’ve been working my tits off in the industry for 16years, it was not an overnight success story. I was dropped by agencies rejected hundreds of times for 10years straight, body shamed for being too big AND too small. And I’m a very privileged person (white, able bodied, cis female etc), so I’m highly aware of how much harder marginalised people have it. But I do hope that my story can relate to some of you, and today I’ve made a video all about the struggles, failures and worst experiences as a model. Link in my bio to watch▶️ . Because social media tends to be a highlight reel and that’s very very unrealistic and I want you to know that however impossible your dreams feel right now, you can make it if you take action and work for it, find your unique power and purpose and never give up. Love you all and I will never forget that I wouldn’t be here without all your support – I’m forever grateful🙏❤️ . . @kincommunity @allinwithiskra #allinwithiskra #modelling #selflove #success #empowerment #motivation #yougotthis #noretouching #aeriereal #nophotoshop

💙I've been keeping track ever since I found out I was pregnant🤰🏼so here's the first throwback to 7weeks when baby P was only the size of a lil blueberry😍. . Also I'm working on the legalities of giving away the $10k from my announcement ad post and I'll be posting soon about how to enter the giveaway if you're facing infertility and other pregnancy related struggles. I’m well aware my constant posting about pregnancy maybe triggering and I'm sending you so so much love. I want to take this time to celebrate all women and their journeys and highlight the normalities of infertility and bring awareness to issues that effect 1 in 4 women – if you yourself haven't faced them, we are highly privileged. Because I'm sure you know someone close to you that has, or you may not know because the shame and stigma surrounding infertility and miscarriage is very silencing. You are not alone and you and your body are worthy of love and celebration too❤️ . Thanks for the photos @jennacurran 🥰 . . . #pregnant #7weekspregnant #pregnancydiary #pregnantbelly #preggo

