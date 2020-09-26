Selena Gomez mostró con orgullo la cicatriz de su operación

Entretenimiento
Por Reporte Confidencial
0

La cantante y actriz, Selena Gómez, publicó una foto en la que muestra la cicatriz que le dejó el trasplante de riñón que recibió en el 2017.

Gómez, de 28 años, sin ninguna pena se dejó ver con un traje de baño azul.

“Cuando recibí mi trasplante de riñón, recuerdo que al principio fue muy difícil mostrar mi cicatriz. No quería que apareciera en fotos, así que usé cosas que lo cubrirían. Ahora, más que nunca, confío en quién soy y por lo que pasé … y estoy orgullosa de eso”, mencionó.

La publicación logró más de 9 millones de me gustas en  6 horas.

 

 

 

