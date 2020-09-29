Disfruta de la sexy Bianca Booth

Te presentamos a Bianca Booth, una diosa de Instagram que nos deleita con su escultural cuerpo en diminutos bikinis, desde los lugares más paradisiacos del mundo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
For the past 3 years I have hated getting in a bikini because of the size of my disproportionate chest. What a journey it has been, 4 surgeries later a full capsulectomy and the best doctor I could find to do the job and I’ve never felt happier with my body back in it’s right shape. I can’t thank you enough @drpay and all the team at @plastixdocs ♥️♥️♥️