Déjate llevar por las curvas de Jailyne Ojeda

Se llama Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa, es estadounidense de origen mexicano, se dedica al modelaje y la actuación, y tiene un aspecto físico que ha puesto de cabeza a las redes sociales.
You glow different when you’re not hating, causing harm, or being negative. #mclaren
Hey guys! If you want to get tickets for the Baja beach fest in Rosarito click the link in my bio ❤️
I embarrass @johnny__ojeda so much 😂 outfit from @divamodafashioncouture
Never let the trash from your past try to come back into your future, shine bright baby girl ♥️
I’m currently working on a YouTube Video that’s going to shock everyone and let you guys know the real reason why I can’t smile like before and how I got the scar on my leg.. stay tuned 🙏🏻 it should be ready by tomorrow if not by Thursday the latest!
We inspire people who pretend to not even see us. 💚
