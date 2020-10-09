Lucia Javorcekova, La ciclista más bella de las redes

Ellas En La Red
Por ANSM
0
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Currently out of office, leave me a message on my shell phone 🐚

Una publicación compartida por Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

🕊

Una publicación compartida por Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Cheers to the best summer ever! Feeling so blessed, fullfilled and inspired 🥰 50 sunny days, 16 places, 7 islands, lots of new friends, new experiences, amazing sunrises and sunsets, beautiful beaches, delicious food, new adventures and you was all the time with us to see all this beauty through our eyes.. one of the things we love the most with @kris__the__great is the freedom that travel and this lifestyle gives us. Travel breaks down routines, monotony and brings back some adventure, excitement, and exploration to people’s lives. Travel is living. It is seizing each day and making the most out of every situation. Stepping out of the box and opening yourself up to other cultures, traditions, and religions, interacting with locals, making new friends, or even getting lost. These are now things that I live for and love the most about traveling. It was so beautiful to spend all the time with my family in the most amazing places 🤍 The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever. PS. I am not ignoring the fact there is a pandemic all around us. I just don’t allow any fear holding me back from my dreams. That’s my choice.

Una publicación compartida por Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) el

Instagram

También podría gustarte
Ellas En La Red

Conoce a Karina García, la modelo colombiana que calienta las redes

Ellas En La Red

Conoce a La sensual María Fernanda Padilla

Ellas En La Red

Scarlett Rose Leithold La hermosa mujer que te dejara suspirando

Ellas En La Red

La hermosa Alexis Ren revienta las redes sociales

Ellas En La Red

Conoce a Romina Malaspina, la espectacular conductora argentina

Ellas En La Red

Deléitate con la Belleza de Bruna Lima

Ellas En La Red

Conoce a Sierra Skye, la famosa modelo de curvas “imposibles” que cautiva a millones…

Ellas En La Red

Ella es Rossana Arkle la mujer mas sensual que veras hoy

Ellas En La Red

Kochanius: De las modelos más lindas y sexys

Ellas En La Red

Deléitate con la belleza y sensualidad de Nadia Avilés

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para mejorar su experiencia, Asumiremos que está de acuerdo con esto, pero puede optar por no participar si lo desea Aceptar Lee mas