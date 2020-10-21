Demi Lovato asegura haber tenido contacto con extraterrestres

La cantante y actriz Demi Lovato ha vuelto a sorprender a sus más de 93 millones de seguidores en Instagram con una publicación en la que cuenta su experiencia de avistamientos y contacto con extraterrestres y anima a sus fans a probarlo.
“Durante los últimos dos meses he profundizado en la ciencia de la conciencia y he experimentado, no sólo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí”, ha explicado la artista Demi Lovato en Instagram sobre unos retiros que ha realizado en el Parque Nacional de Joshua Tree (California).
Demi Lovato también ha animado a sus seguidores a unirse a “la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre”: “Este planeta está en un camino muy negativo hacia la destrucción, pero nosotros podemos cambiar eso juntos. Si logramos que el 1% de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestros gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiar nuestros hábitos destructivos que destruyen nuestro planeta”.
Por último, Demi Lovato ha compartido un vídeo y tres fotos como “pruebas” de lo que cuenta: “Estas son solo algunas de las pruebas de debajo de las estrellas en el cielo del desierto que ya no se pueden ignorar y deben compartirse de inmediato. Para contactarte puedes descargar la aplicación CE5 y te enseñará los protocolos para conectarte a la vida forma más allá de nuestro planeta”.
En septiembre, Demi Lovato ya habló sobre esta App para contactar con extraterrestres y agradeció su conocimiento al Dr. Greer, conocido en el mundo de los ovnis, la inteligencia extraterrestre y el inicio de contactos pacíficos con civilizaciones extraterrestres.