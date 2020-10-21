Melissa Riso te dejará sin aliento

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“I’m a Island girl! I belong next to the water. A lot of people don’t know I’m Guamanian. It is a beautiful little Island that’s part of the US. In life, just ride the waves and see where it takes you. You can’t control your journey completely, but you can control your happiness.” 🌊 #boat #ocean #Cancun #happiness
My last day in Cancun was amazing! One thing I love about MEXICO is how polite the people are. They are fun with great energy and work hard to make a decent living. They give better customer service than people In LA hands down. The sunsets are beyond beautiful and their fruit taste magical. The Mexican culture is a beautiful experience for me. #mexico #beauty #bikini #beach #mexicanfood #mexicanculture