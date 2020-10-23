Kennedy Summers, la modelo alemana que te dejara sin habla

View this post on Instagram

The person I used to be could learn a lot from the person I am now🖤 Sometimes, growth hurts. Outgrowing people hurts. Sometimes, the universe takes away everything you’ve been clinging to, just to force you to stand on your own two feet. I’ve learned a lot and lost a lot, these past few weeks. People I thought would be there forever just aren’t there anymore. I’m being pushed out of my comfort zone, but I’m not going to be bitter about it. I’m excited for change. I’m looking forward to spending time with people who share my values, and who value my time. Only a few more errands left to do, and I’m off on an incredible adventure with my (now toothless😭) little dog❤️