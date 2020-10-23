Kennedy Summers, la modelo alemana que te dejara sin habla

Kennedy Summers, la modelo alemana que te dejara sin hablaEllas En La Red Por ANSM Última actualización Oct 23, 2020 0 Compartir View this post on Instagram Nature is my happy place☀️🌱A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Oct 14, 2020 at 7:35am PDT View this post on Instagram Loving these pants! They’re actually sweats😅 @revolve #revolvemeA post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Oct 18, 2020 at 11:10am PDT View this post on Instagram Feels like fall🍂 Who’s ready for spooky season👻🎃A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:22am PDT View this post on Instagram The person I used to be could learn a lot from the person I am now🖤 Sometimes, growth hurts. Outgrowing people hurts. Sometimes, the universe takes away everything you’ve been clinging to, just to force you to stand on your own two feet. I’ve learned a lot and lost a lot, these past few weeks. People I thought would be there forever just aren’t there anymore. I’m being pushed out of my comfort zone, but I’m not going to be bitter about it. I’m excited for change. I’m looking forward to spending time with people who share my values, and who value my time. Only a few more errands left to do, and I’m off on an incredible adventure with my (now toothless😭) little dog❤️A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Sep 17, 2020 at 11:37am PDT View this post on Instagram Have a beautiful day☀️A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Sep 13, 2020 at 6:55am PDT View this post on Instagram I can’t believe how busy I’ve been since graduating from med school! I thought I’d have a break lolllll what is this😂A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT View this post on Instagram All love❤️ @vdogfoodA post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Aug 31, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT View this post on Instagram Captain and First Mate🐶 Can you spot him?🌊💙 P.S.—did anyone else not realize #Boston is surprisingly full of outdoor, summer activities? Wild lol, I was not expecting #VABeach life in MAA post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Aug 26, 2020 at 4:51am PDT View this post on Instagram Making my first @facebook video today with @firangizzasadova📸 Be sure to check it out later tonight on www.facebook.com/misskennedysummers ❤️❤️A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Aug 20, 2020 at 10:27am PDT View this post on Instagram Morning coffee☕️ (decaf😛) #caffeine dehydrates your skin, which can lead to wrinkles and premature aging😱A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Aug 19, 2020 at 5:39am PDT View this post on Instagram On my worst behavior🤍😛 (I only took my mask off to take this pic when no one was around)🙃 #seaportboston #summervibesA post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Jul 30, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT View this post on Instagram Only moments before the entire right side of my #iPhone screen stopped working🧐 Any techies know why half my screen is unresponsive?😩😂A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on May 18, 2020 at 6:35am PDT View this post on Instagram What are y’all doing to stay entertained during the #covid_19 quarantine? Suggestions and ideas welcomed! And don’t say you’re not staying home🙏A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Mar 23, 2020 at 3:46pm PDT View this post on Instagram In the mood for spring with this pretty yellow dress🌼 @revolve #revolveme #revolveA post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT View this post on Instagram I might be #quarantined but at least I don’t have to shave thanks to @laseraway💁♀️ BTW was thinking of making a #microneedling video for you guys later. Who wants to learn how to do their own?🙋♀️A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Mar 18, 2020 at 9:10am PDT View this post on Instagram 🤍 #happyA post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Feb 24, 2020 at 6:06am PST View this post on Instagram Your fave #doctor is graduating from medical school in six months🤍 How do you reward yourself for your major achievements? Any suggestions welcome👇A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:41am PST View this post on Instagram Some people can’t stand to watch you do great things. Do them anyway🧚♀️A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Feb 7, 2020 at 6:45am PST View this post on Instagram The key to happiness is to stop saying “I want” and start saying “I have.”🔑💕A post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Jan 31, 2020 at 6:58am PST View this post on Instagram Always happy✨I think a lot of unhappiness stems from stifling ourselves in order to live up to the expectations of others. It’s okay to be selfish. And, it’s okay not to care what anyone else thinks about you or your journey. IG pics IRL (half in sweats😂) ruining the magic lmaoA post shared by Dr. Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) on Jan 17, 2020 at 1:28pm PST