Descubren arrecife coralino más alto que el Empire State

View this post on Instagram

DISCOVERY ALERT- The Great Barrier Reef is one of the most renowned and well studied ecosystems on our planet, accounting for ten percent of the world’s coral reef ecosystems. While we know much about it, there is still so much left to learn. On October 20th, scientists aboard R/V Falkor discovered and mapped a new reef 500m within the GBR. The last time a new reef of this size and geologic significance was discovered was over 120 years ago. The reef is so tall that it has a greater height than the Empire State Building. While in plain view, the top sits about 40 meters below the sea surface, so is not a navigational barrier. ROV SuBastian is diving the reef now, allowing scientists to visually examine this amazing new discovery. The dive is being livestreamed from YouTube and Facebook. We sincerely hope you will join the science team and the crew aboard Falkor in this exciting exploration. #EdgeGBR #OzOceans2020 #NewReefGBR #NewDiscovery