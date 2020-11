VIDEO VIRAL: Joven Ingresa a jaula de hiena que crió y tiene una efusiva reacción

View this post on Instagram

We humans often seek NEGATIVITY! But why?🤷🏼‍♂️ We prefer to consume negative News and look👀 at things from a negative point of view😢🤷🏼‍♂️ Media often tries to show stuff in a negative light cause it just increases the views & watchtime!😲 Fact is: It also decreases our HAPPINESS and influences our Quality of life very much!😕 Try to change Your angle of view! STOP talking & thinking negative and START talking & thinking POSITIVE! Not only about Yourself but also about others! Your life will immediately increase it's value and make you feel 100 times more confident, successful & happy! 🤗💪🏼