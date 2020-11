Embajada exhorta a estadounidenses a abandonar Venezuela en vuelos comerciales limitados

INAC announced that limited commercial flights are now available. U.S. citizens in Venezuela who require consular services should try to leave the country as soon and as safely as possible and contact a U.S. Embassy or Consulate in a neighboring country or return to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/AhkCxw5ymP

— Embajada Virtual de los EE.UU., Venezuela (@usembassyve) November 4, 2020