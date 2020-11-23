Ganadores de los American Music Awards 2020

Entretenimiento
Por ANSM
0

A continuación la lista de ganadores de los American Music Awards 2020

Artista del año

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift – GANADORA

The Weeknd

Nuevo artista del año

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat – GANADORA

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Colaboración del año

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” – GANADORA

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

Artista social favorito

BTS – GANADOR

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Video musical favorito

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “Cardigan” – GANADORA

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Artista masculino favorito (pop/rock)

Justin Bieber – GANADOR

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Artista femenina favorita (pop/rock)

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift – GANADORA

Dúo o grupo favorito (pop/rock)

BTS – GANADOR

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Álbum favorito (pop/rock)

Harry Styles “Fine Line” – GANADOR

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Canción favorita (pop/rock)

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now” – GANADORA

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Artista masculino favorito (country)

Kane Brown – GANADOR

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Artista femenina favorita (country)

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris – GANADORA

Dúo o grupo favorito (country)

Dan + Shay – GANADOR

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Álbum favorito (country)

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” – GANADOR

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

Canción favorita (country)

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” – GANADORA

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

Artista masculino favorito (rap/ hip hop)

DaBaby

Juice WRLD – GANADOR

Roddy Ricch

Artista femenina favorita (rap/hip hop)

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj – GANADORA

Megan Thee Stallion

Álbum favorito (rap/hip hop)

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” – GANADOR

Canción favorita (rap/hip hop)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” – GANADORA

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Artista masculino favorito (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd – GANADOR

Artista femenina favorita (soul/R&B)

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat – GANADORA

Summer Walker

Álbum favorito (soul/R&B)

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker “Over It”

The Weeknd “After Hours” – GANADOR

Canción favorita (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless” – GANADORA

Artista masculino favorito (latino)

Bad Bunny – GANADOR

J Balvin

Ozuna

Artista femenina favorita (latina)

Becky G – GANADORA

KAROL G

Rosalía

Álbum favorito (latino)

Anuel AA “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG” – GANADOR

Canción favorita (latina)

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa” – GANADORA

Artista favorito (rock alternativo)

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty one pilots – GANADOR

Artista favorito (adulto contemporáneo)

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers – GANADOR

Maroon 5

Artista favorito (inspiración contemporánea)

Lauren Daigle – GANADORA

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Artista favorito (música electrónica)

Kygo

Lady Gaga – GANADORA

Marshmello

Banda sonora favorita

Birds of Prey: The Album – GANADORA

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

800Noticias

También podría gustarte
Entretenimiento

+VIDEO | Viviana Gibelli aceptó el reto de Nacho y bailó «La Buena»

Entretenimiento

Kanye West le regala a Kim Kardashian un holograma de su padre fallecido

Entretenimiento

Gaby Spanic sorprende en «Dancing with de Stars» Hungría

Entretenimiento

Bad Bunny positivo por la covid-19

Entretenimiento

Un hombre se mete debajo de la falda de Karol G durante entrevista «en vivo»

Entretenimiento

La sorpresa de Evaluna a Camilo por su Grammy Latino

Entretenimiento

Murió ‘El santo cachón’ en fatal accidente de tránsito

Entretenimiento

“Salí Gritando por mi Vida”

Entretenimiento

Filtración expuso fotos privadas de cientos de mujeres en Onlyfans

Entretenimiento

Jerusalema: la banda sonora del 2020.

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para mejorar su experiencia, Asumiremos que está de acuerdo con esto, pero puede optar por no participar si lo desea Aceptar Lee mas

Advertisements
Enable referrer and click cookie to search for pro webber