A continuación la lista de ganadores de los American Music Awards 2020
Artista del año
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift – GANADORA
The Weeknd
Nuevo artista del año
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – GANADORA
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Colaboración del año
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” – GANADORA
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”
Artista social favorito
BTS – GANADOR
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Video musical favorito
Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “Cardigan” – GANADORA
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Artista masculino favorito (pop/rock)
Justin Bieber – GANADOR
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Artista femenina favorita (pop/rock)
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift – GANADORA
Dúo o grupo favorito (pop/rock)
BTS – GANADOR
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Álbum favorito (pop/rock)
Harry Styles “Fine Line” – GANADOR
Taylor Swift “folklore”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
Canción favorita (pop/rock)
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now” – GANADORA
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Artista masculino favorito (country)
Kane Brown – GANADOR
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Artista femenina favorita (country)
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris – GANADORA
Dúo o grupo favorito (country)
Dan + Shay – GANADOR
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Álbum favorito (country)
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” – GANADOR
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
Canción favorita (country)
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” – GANADORA
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”
Artista masculino favorito (rap/ hip hop)
DaBaby
Juice WRLD – GANADOR
Roddy Ricch
Artista femenina favorita (rap/hip hop)
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj – GANADORA
Megan Thee Stallion
Álbum favorito (rap/hip hop)
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” – GANADOR
Canción favorita (rap/hip hop)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” – GANADORA
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
Artista masculino favorito (soul/R&B)
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd – GANADOR
Artista femenina favorita (soul/R&B)
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat – GANADORA
Summer Walker
Álbum favorito (soul/R&B)
Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker “Over It”
The Weeknd “After Hours” – GANADOR
Canción favorita (soul/R&B)
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless” – GANADORA
Artista masculino favorito (latino)
Bad Bunny – GANADOR
J Balvin
Ozuna
Artista femenina favorita (latina)
Becky G – GANADORA
KAROL G
Rosalía
Álbum favorito (latino)
Anuel AA “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG” – GANADOR
Canción favorita (latina)
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa” – GANADORA
Artista favorito (rock alternativo)
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty one pilots – GANADOR
Artista favorito (adulto contemporáneo)
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers – GANADOR
Maroon 5
Artista favorito (inspiración contemporánea)
Lauren Daigle – GANADORA
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Artista favorito (música electrónica)
Kygo
Lady Gaga – GANADORA
Marshmello
Banda sonora favorita
Birds of Prey: The Album – GANADORA
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour