Political Prisoners in #Venezuela as of November 23th, 2020.

Report by @ForoPenal



There is a Total of 365 #PoliticalPrisoners



This information is published on a weekly basis and it is sent to @Almagro_OEA2015 and @UNHumanRights to be verified and certified.#infographic pic.twitter.com/cjWkRKqyyB