Prensa Trinidad (Vídeo) un grupo de venezolanos, incluidos 16 niños, Salieron #22N y Volvieron #24N a Trinidad.

El domingo, un grupo de venezolanos, incluidos 16 niños, fueron enviados al mar por funcionarios públicos. Hoy regresaron, ingresando a TT por Los Iros. La reportera Laurel V Williams (@LaurelJV8 ) entrevistó al grupo sobre su noche en el mar y su regreso. Laurel es bilingüe.

