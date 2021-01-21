LVBP | Juegos, resultados y posiciones de las semifinales

Así quedaron las semifinales de la temporada 2002-2021 de la LVBP

Resultados

Miércoles 13-1-21

Caribes 12, Navegantes 9

Cardenales 7, Tigres 6

Jueves 14-1-21

Navegantes 2, Caribes 1

Tigres 5, Cardenales 4

Viernes 15-1-21

Navegantes 4, Caribes 1

Cardenales 19, Tigres 10

Domingo 17-1-21

Caribes 11, Navegantes 2

Cardenales 8, Tigres 4

Lunes 18-1-21

Navegantes 13, Caribes 5

Tigres 6, Cardenales 4

Martes 19-1-21

Caribes 8, Navegantes 2

Tigres 7, Cardenales 1

Miércoles 20-1-21

Caribes 10, Navegantes 4

Cardenales 11, Tigres 2

Posiciones

EQUIPOJJJGJPAVEDIF.
SERIE 1
Caribes743.571
Navegantes734.429
SERIE 2
Cardenales743.571
Tigres734.429

