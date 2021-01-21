LVBP | Juegos, resultados y posiciones de las semifinales

Así quedaron las semifinales de la temporada 2002-2021 de la LVBP
Resultados
Miércoles 13-1-21
Caribes 12, Navegantes 9
Cardenales 7, Tigres 6
Jueves 14-1-21
Navegantes 2, Caribes 1
Tigres 5, Cardenales 4
Viernes 15-1-21
Navegantes 4, Caribes 1
Cardenales 19, Tigres 10
Domingo 17-1-21
Caribes 11, Navegantes 2
Cardenales 8, Tigres 4
Lunes 18-1-21
Navegantes 13, Caribes 5
Tigres 6, Cardenales 4
Martes 19-1-21
Caribes 8, Navegantes 2
Tigres 7, Cardenales 1
Miércoles 20-1-21
Caribes 10, Navegantes 4
Cardenales 11, Tigres 2
Posiciones
|EQUIPO
|JJ
|JG
|JP
|AVE
|DIF.
|SERIE 1
|Caribes
|7
|4
|3
|.571
|–
|Navegantes
|7
|3
|4
|.429
|–
|SERIE 2
|Cardenales
|7
|4
|3
|.571
|–
|Tigres
|7
|3
|4
|.429
|–
Por: Reporte Confidencial
SIGUENOS EN GOOGLE NEWS
Para combatir la censura en otras redes te invitamos a suscribirte a nuestro nuevo canal de Telegram