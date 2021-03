Así se celebrará la «Hora del Planeta» este #27mar

Join us for #EarthHour 2021 Virtual Spotlight 🌍📱✨



📍 On Saturday 27 March 8:30 pm (your local time) let's #Connect2Earth and get people talking about #nature loss and the #ClimateCrisis. Here's how:

➡️ https://t.co/h7rlIaeV2W @earthhour pic.twitter.com/ZVAsOrYuWY