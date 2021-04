Estas son las tácticas iraníes para que PDVSA evada sanciones

BREAKING: A shipment of around 44 million liters of gasoline has secretly arrived at El Palito, Venezuela from Iran aboard handysize tanker FOREST. This is according to our 6 week long tracking investigation. FOREST is the 3rd tanker we were expecting after FORTUNE & FAXON. #OOTT

— TankerTrackers.com, Inc.⚓️🛢 (@TankerTrackers) February 20, 2021