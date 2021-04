Estas son las 5 condiciones del Departamento de Estado de EE.UU para levantar las sanciones al régimen #22Abr

Señor Arreaza, if you are truly interested in having sanctions removed, we suggest you:

✅Hold free and fair elections

✅Respect human rights and a free press

✅Release ALL 323 political prisoners

✅Stop persecuting the opposition

✅Stop harassing NGOs https://t.co/Bidk0GSroM

— Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) April 22, 2021