Grupo de venezolanos cruza a pie la frontera de EE. UU. este #23May

NEW: Exclusive video shot by our @FoxNews drone team here in La Joya, TX this AM shows a large group of illegal migrants running from overwhelmed Border Patrol agents. The group was largely single adults, no kids. Two men were already handcuffed together. Appeared some got away. pic.twitter.com/5BFAKVkPse

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 23, 2021