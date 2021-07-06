Los 5 mas grandes errores que han cometido los Lakers en el mercado en los últimos años

En este artículo estaremos viendo los 5 peores cambios que han realizado el equipo de los Angeles Lakers en la NBA.
The Lakers and Thunder are engaged in a trade that would send Dennis Schroder to the Lakers, via @wojespn
Danny Green and the No. 28 Overall Pick would be the focus of the trade. pic.twitter.com/37uem1Ze0J
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2020
En el papel esta decisión no era cuestionable, ya que conseguían a un efectivo jugador de la posición base y anotador como Dennis por el contrato de un deslucido Danny Green. El inconveniente es que se negoció la idea de Schroder como una tercera estrella para los Lakers y en especial en playoffs estuvo muy lejos de ello.
The Lakers have reportedly reached a deal to sign Marc Gasol https://t.co/SYbfXeU3xa pic.twitter.com/BxkUgffFX5
— Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) November 23, 2020
JaVale McGee y Dwight Howard tuvieron un rol super bueno en los Angeles Lakers en la anterior temporada y luego de irse los Lakers firmaron a Marc Gasol, ya que llevaba en mente remplazar su rol en la NBA.
Lakers have requested a career-ending injury application to get Luol Deng’s salary taken off the books, per @ShamsCharania
Deng signed a four-year, $72M contract in 2016 and retired last October but is owed salary through 2022 pic.twitter.com/HdR3tKSGac
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 20, 2020
Este fue uno de los peros movimientos de los Lakers, ya que no solo Deng no ayudó y terminó jugando solo 57 juegos en dos años, sino que aún le deben dinero tras negociar. Su contrato a $72 millones terminó siendo diluido hasta un pago final de $5 millones en 2021-22.
OFFICIAL: @kylekuzma has signed a contract extension with the #LakeShow 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/lO4nXDVFnJ
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have refused to include Talen Horton-Tucker in trade talks for Raptors’ Kyle Lowry.
(via @latimessports) pic.twitter.com/KQ9kSClhYd
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2021
Por: El fildeo
Autor: Enderson
Fecha de publicación: 2021-07-06 21:07:17
Fuente