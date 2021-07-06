Los 5 mas grandes errores que han cometido los Lakers en el mercado en los últimos años

En este artículo estaremos viendo los 5 peores cambios que han realizado el equipo de los Angeles Lakers en la NBA.

En el papel esta decisión no era cuestionable, ya que conseguían a un efectivo jugador de la posición base y anotador como Dennis por el contrato de un deslucido Danny Green. El inconveniente es que se negoció la idea de Schroder como una tercera estrella para los Lakers y en especial en playoffs estuvo muy lejos de ello.

JaVale McGee y Dwight Howard tuvieron un rol super bueno en los Angeles Lakers en la anterior temporada y luego de irse los Lakers firmaron a Marc Gasol, ya que llevaba en mente remplazar su rol en la NBA.

Este fue uno de los peros movimientos de los Lakers, ya que no solo Deng no ayudó y terminó jugando solo 57 juegos en dos años, sino que aún le deben dinero tras negociar. Su contrato a $72 millones terminó siendo diluido hasta un pago final de $5 millones en 2021-22.



