Kawhi Leonard jugará en esta temporada de la NBA?

The Clippers break ground today on the Intuit Dome in Inglewood & will open for 2024-25 season. My chat with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer having his own arena, if the Clippers can win an NBA title at Staples Center & if Kawhi Leonard will play this season https://t.co/9BAcOeTsOs

— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 17, 2021