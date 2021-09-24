Listado de ganadores de Premios Billboard 2021

Los ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2021, celebrados este jueves en el Watsco Center de la Universidad de Miami, fueron los siguientes:
CATEGORÍA DE ARTISTAS:
– Artista del Año: Bad Bunny.
– Artista del Año, Debut: Myke Towers.
– Artista Crossover del Año: Black Eyed Peas.
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
– «Hot Latin Song» Canción del Año: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por «Dákiti».
– «Hot Latin Song», Colaboración Vocal del Año: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, por «Dákiti».
– «Hot Latin Songs» Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.
– «Hot Latin Songs» Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.
– «Hot Latin Songs» Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
– «Hot Latin Songs» Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.
– «Hot Latin Songs» Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas
– Canción del Año, Latin Airplay: Maluma y The Weeknd, por «Hawái».
– Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin
– Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin
– Canción del Año, Ventas: Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin, por «Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)».
– Canción del Año, Streaming: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, por «Dákiti».
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
– «Top Latin Album» del Año: Bad Bunny, por «YHLQMDLG».
– «Top Latin Albums» Artista del Año, Masculino: Bad Bunny.
– «Top Latin Albums» Artista del Año, Femenina: Karol G.
– «Top Latin Albums» Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo: Eslabón Armado.
– «Top Latin Albums» Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas
– «Top Latin Albums» Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas
CATEGORÍA POP LATINO
– Artista «Latin Pop» del Año, Solista: Shakira.
– Artista «Latin Pop» del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Maná.
– Canción «Latin Pop» del Año: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna y J.Rey Soul, por «Mamacita».
– «Latin Pop Airplay» Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– «Latin Pop Airplay» Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– Álbum «Latin Pop» del Año: Kali Uchis, por Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)».
– «Latin Pop Albums» Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
– «Latin Pop Albums» Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.
CATEGORÍA TROPICAL
– Artista Tropical del Año, Solista: Romeo Santos.
– Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Aventura.
– Canción Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por «Carita de Inocente».
– «Tropical Airplay» Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– «Tropical Airplay» Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– Álbum Tropical del Año: Prince Royce, por «Alter Ego».
– «Tropical Albums» Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
– «Tropical Albums» Casa Disquera del Año: Sony Music Latin.
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista: Christian Nodal.
– Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
– Canción Regional Mexicana del Año: Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, por «Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo».
– «Regional Mexican Airplay» Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
– «Regional Mexican Airplay» Casa Disquera del Año: Fonovisa.
– Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año: Eslabón Armado, por «Tu Veneno Mortal».
– «Regional Mexican Albums» Sello Discográfico del Año: Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
– «Regional Mexican Albums» Casa Disquera del Año: DEL.
CATEGORIA LATIN RHYTHM
– Artista «Latin Rhythm» del Año, solista: Bad Bunny.
– Artista «Latin Rhythm» del Año, Dúo o Grupo: Los Legendarios.
– Canción «Latin Rhythm» del Año: Maluma & The Weeknd, «Hawái»
– «Latin Rhythm Airplay» Sello Discográfico del Año: Sony Music Latin.
«Latin Rhythm Airplay» Casa Disquera del Año: Universal Music Latino.
– Álbum «Latin Rhythm» del Año: Bad Bunny, por «YHLQMDLG».
– «Latin Rhythm Albums» Sello Discográfico del Año: Rimas.
– «Latin Rhythm Albums» Casa Disquera del Año: Rimas.
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA
– Compositor del Año: Bad Bunny.
– Editora del Año: RSM Publishing, ASCAP.
– Corporación Editora del Año: Sony Music Publishing.
– Productor del Año: Tainy.
PREMIOS ESPECIALES
– Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama: Daddy Yankee.
– Premio Billboard Icono: Maná.
– Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística: Paquita la del Barrio.
Por: Reporte Confidencial