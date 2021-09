Giannis Antetokounmpo dice que LeBron James es el mejor jugador

Giannis with the quote of the year: “I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you, i am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world”.

— Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) September 24, 2021